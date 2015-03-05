Liberia Discharges Last Ebola Patient

CHEAT SHEET
Liberia’s last-known Ebola patient was discharged from a hospital Thursday. The release of Betrice Yardolo, who tested negative for the virus this week, brings the number of Ebola cases down to zero. Yardolo lost two sons and a daughter to Ebola, some of the thousands of victims in West Africa. Although Liberia celebrated Yardolo’s release, officials were still issuing warnings, and the country is still weeks away from being declared Ebola-free. “We are still cautioning people. We told them they must still protect their villages, their towns,” said Tolbert Nyenswah, the Liberian deputy health minister who oversaw the Ebola response. “But, it’s exciting, man.”