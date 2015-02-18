Libya Appeals to UN to Lift Arms Embargo

Libya joined Egypt to urge the United Nations Security Council to ease an arms embargo to help fight the Islamic State as well as other militant groups at an emergency meeting in New York on Wednesday. The Security Council met to discuss Libya after ISIS posted a video online showing the beheading of 21 Egyptian Christians, leading to Egypt to launch airstrikes on militant camps Monday. Libyan Foreign Minister Mohamed Dayri said the country needs a "decisive stance from the international community" to help deal with "rampant terrorism." Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri said he supported Libya and suggested adding a naval blockade for regions outside government control to prevent militants from receiving weapons. Libya has been under an arms embargo since the ousting of Col. Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Rival militant factions have since battled for control while the UN is mediating the two groups to form a unity government.
