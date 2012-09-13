Libya Arrests Four

Libya has arrested four people in connection with the attack against the U.S. consulate that killed Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three others. Security sources say that a larger group of people are under surveillance in addition to the four in custody. The country has organized a multiagency task force, made up of intelligence, defense, and interior officials to hunt down the suspected Islamic militants who carried out the attack. Meanwhile, officials have announced that a former Navy SEAL was among the four Americans killed during the attack. 42-year-old Glen Doherty was part of the security team protecting the ambassador. The third victim was identified as Foreign Service Officer Sean Smith, a former member of the Air Force. The identify of the fourth American who was killed has not yet been released.
