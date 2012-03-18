Libya Demands Spy Chief's Return

Libya demanded Sunday that the country’s former spy chief, Abdullah Senussi, be brought home for trial after he was arrested in Mauritania on Saturday. “Our courts are very good, even excellent, especially in Tripoli,” justice minister Ali Hmeida Ashur said. “We are able to carry out his trial according to international standards.” The Libyan government has sent an extradition request to Mauritania, but the International Criminal Court and France also want to put Senussi on trial. Senussi was Muammar Gaddafi’s right-hand man and long feared in Libya. He is wanted by the ICC for trying to crush last year’s uprising, and there’s a warrant out for him after a Paris court sentenced him in absentia for the 1989 bombing of a French airliner in Niger that killed 170 people. Senussi is also accused of being responsible for the Abu Salim prison massacre of 1996, when more than 1,000 detainees were killed.