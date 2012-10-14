Libya Elects New Prime Minister

CHEAT SHEET
Libya’s General National Congress elected Ali Zidan as the country’s new prime minister on Saturday. A former member of the legislative body and a human rights lawyer, Zidan eked out the win, receiving 93 votes, with his rival Mohammed Al-Harari getting 85. Just a few days ago, the congress sacked Prime Minister Mustafa Abushagur after he failed to win approval for his cabinet. Abushagur took the helm just after U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens was killed, and had been in office for less than a month. His ousting is seen as a sign that the country’s fractious political atmosphere will be difficult to change.