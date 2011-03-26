Libyan Rebels Recapture Key Town

CHEAT SHEET
Maybe airstrikes will be enough to turn the tide after all. Libyan rebels have retaken the key town of Ajdabiya after seven days of coalition bombardment. Allied warplanes took out tanks around the city and provided cover for the rebels as they advanced. A BBC reporter counted about 20 destroyed Libyan tanks and armored vehicles, which people were dancing on and chanting, "Thank you, Obama," and "Thank you, Cameron.” Rebels then moved eastward to Brega uncontested, and have claimed control of that city as well. Col. Muammar Gaddafi, meanwhile, has given everyone in the army and police force a promotion.