‘Life Isn’t Fair’: Lottie Moss Deletes Social Media After Pro-Nepotism Rant
OUT OF TOUCH
Supermodel Kate Moss’ younger half-sibling can’t seem to handle the heat after whining about critiques from those who weren’t born with the fame and riches that she was lucky enough to inherit. In a fiery rant tweeted amid a series of articles by New York Magazine on the “nepo baby boom,” 24-year-old Lottie Moss told non-celebrities to toughen up, while complaining that people used her last name as an excuse for her success. Just a short time later, she appeared to delete her entire account as blowback began to roll in. “I’m so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren’t rich and famous or successful,” the OnlyFans model wrote. “Obviously it’s not fair that people who come from famous families are getting a leg up because of that. But guess what? Life isn’t fair.” She sang a very different tune in a 2021 Private Parts Podcast interview, during which the younger Moss confessed that she “always had everything handed to me, like jobs or something, through Kate,” adding that she “never felt like [she] worked for anything.”