‘Like a Rolling Stone’ Draft Brings $2M

A working draft of Bob Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone,” handwritten by Dylan himself, set a world record on Tuesday when it fetched $2 million at a Sotheby’s auction, the most ever paid for a popular music manuscript. The draft, written in pencil on four sheets of hotel letterhead, was the “only known surviving draft of the final lyrics for this transformative rock anthem,” according to Sotheby’s. Revisions, additions, notes and doodles (a hat, bird, and antlered animal included) are also visible on the sheets.