Lil Nas X, Saweetie, and Halsey Rock the Grammys Red Carpet

After the drama of the Oscars last week (and listen, in this article, we are talking, to save all our sanities, just about the fashion), the Grammys seemed relatively restrained until Lil Nas X appeared, all in white, handsome, bejeweled, with some gorgeous metallic blue white shadow.

Billie Eilish arrived in a kind of blooming black orchid, Halsey rejuvenated some Alexis Colby realness with her hat, and Olivia Rodrigo decided to go goth, care of Vivienne Westwood. Elsewhere, there was a lot of hot pink (merci, Saweetie and Billy Porter), and a lot of sharp white. Color still erupted at moments: H.E.R. flamed gorgeously, and Tayla Parx showed that any red carpet should just be, well, fun.