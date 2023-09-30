CHEAT SHEET
Lil Tay Releases New Single After Death Hoax
Lil Tay made her return to Instagram Saturday, not to clarify the whirlwind death hoax that baffled the internet last month, but to release her latest single: “SUCKER 4 GREEN.” “YALL BITCHES THOUGHT THE SHOW WAS OVER,” Tay wrote on Instagram in an apparent reference to the false report of her death which was posted and then taken down from the same page. Lil Tay has since claimed her father was behind the false death announcement, which he has denied.