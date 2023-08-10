Lil Tay Emerges to Say She’s NOT Dead: ‘My Brother and I Are Safe’

Viral teen internet star Lil Tay surfaced on Thursday to tell TMZ that she is not, in fact, dead.

“I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say,” she told the outlet. “It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess.”

The bizarre ordeal began when a statement was posted on Lil Tay’s Instagram on Wednesday, purportedly from her family, announcing that both Tay and her brother had died. “We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain,” the post said. “This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock.”

However, the rapper and social media star claimed to TMZ on Thursday that her Instagram account was hacked. She claimed Meta helped her regain access to her account, and the original post has since vanished.

“My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong,” she said. “My legal name is Tay Tian, not ‘Claire Hope’.”

From the jump, the circumstances surrounding Tay’s “death” were fishy. The police department in Vancouver—where Tay was believed to be living as of 2021—confirmed several times to The Daily Beast that it had no record of the deaths of Tay or her brother.

Sources close to her, including her dad, ex-managers, and family friends, were also unable to confirm her death and were skittish when it came to providing details.

Producer and close family friend John Cunningham had commented on the death announcement, telling Tay’s mom to “call me please I’m on my way to the house.” But when reached by The Daily Beast on Thursday morning, he claimed to be just as in-the-dark as most of the internet.

“I don’t know man. I’m really fucking confused,” he said, adding that he only answered The Daily Beast’s call “in hopes that it would have some information for me.”

Her former manager Harry Tsang also issued a cryptic statement to The Daily Beast, saying that he was “in communication with individuals who have an intimate understanding of the family’s situation,” and that he was “at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family.”

In a video about the situation posted to TikTok, Tsang referenced his “personal psychic,” Eliza, who told The Daily Beast the following about Tay’s death announcement: “I pick up something not very real about the statement.”

Psychic Eliza was right.