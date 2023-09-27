Lil Tay’s IG Accuses Dad of Faking Her Death—but He Slams It as ‘100% False’
SAY WHAT NOW?
Lil Tay’s father says he is not the evil genius that everyone is making him out to be, vehemently denying accusations that he was behind his daughter’s online death hoax. Last month, an Instagram post from the rapper’s account said the she had died at the age of 14, along with her brother, in unexplained circumstances. But the message was later taken down and a statement purportedly from Lil Tay said that her account had been hacked and she was very much still alive. Who was behind the hoax, and what on earth is actually going on with Lil Tay, remains a mystery. On Tuesday, the star’s Instagram account posted a photo of her father, Christopher J. Hope, and claimed he was “abusive,” “racist,” and “misogynistic” and that he was the one responsible for faking her death. In response, Hope told TMZ that the person behind the post would be subject to a defamation lawsuit and that “everything stated is 100% false.”