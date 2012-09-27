Lil Wayne Breaks Elvis Record

CHEAT SHEET
Records are made to be broken, right Elvis? Lil Wayne smashed Elvis Presley’s record of leading male with the most entries on the Billboard Hot 100 on Thursday with the debut of “Celebration,” the new single featuring Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Tyga and Wiz Khalifa. This makes 109 songs with Lil Wayne feature on the list, although only 42 have him as the lead, 67 are where he is the featured act. Presley totaled 108 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 since it debuted in 1958, although several of his songs predated the list. It’s been rough lately for Presley: last year, the Glee cast broke his record of most songs on the list, now topping out at 204 to his 108.