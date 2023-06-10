Lil Wayne Doesn’t Remember Many of His Own Songs
PROBLEMS
When asked during a recent interview with Rolling Stone how he views his sixth studio album, Da Carter III, 15 years later, rapper Lil Wayne provided a surprising answer: “I’m going to be so honest with you,” he said. “...I don’t know Tha Carter III, Tha Carter II, Tha Carter One from Tha Carter IV.” Lil Wayne has publicly discussed his epilepsy, and his seizures, a result of the neurological disorder, have landed him in the hospital multiple times over the years. But the rapper attributed his inability to keep his discography straight to a demanding work schedule—and, yes, bad memory. “I work every day, bro—every single day,” he said. “And also, I always look at it as the curse part of the gift and the curse. I believe that [God] blessed me with this amazing mind, but would not give [me] an amazing memory to remember this amazing shit.”