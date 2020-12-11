CHEAT SHEET
Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty to Gun Charge and Could Face Up to 10 Years Behind Bars
Lil Wayne pleaded guilty on Friday to possessing an illegal firearm, a charge for which he could face up to 10 years behind bars. In December 2019, Wayne had a loaded gun with him on his private jet. Law enforcement agents boarded the plane based on information from an anonymous tip, and Wayne openly told the agents that he was carrying a loaded gun. The agents said they found a loaded Remington gold handgun. Lil Wayne’s bag also contained small amounts of cocaine, ecstasy and oxycodone. After pleading guilty in court Friday, Wayne’s sentencing is scheduled to take place in Miami in January. He has a previous felony gun charge from 2009, for which he served 8 months at Rikers Island.