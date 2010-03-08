CHEAT SHEET
    Lil Wayne Sentenced to One Year

    After a bout of re-scheduling with the courts, Lil Wayne was sentenced Monday to one year in prison, which could be shortened to eight months for good behavior. The rapper, whose full name is Dwayne Carter, pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in October, after a loaded semiautomatic gun was found on his tour bus. Carter has released a flurry of work in the leadup to his sentencing, and has seven new videos set for release. "I'll still be rapping in there, have a gang of raps ready when I come back home," he said in a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

