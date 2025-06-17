‘Lilo & Stitch’ Actor, 57, Dies Weeks After Live-Action Remake Release

Actor David Hekili Kenui Bell, who starred in the recently-released live-action remake of the children’s Disney classic Lilo & Stitch, has tragically died. He was 57 years old.

“It is with a heavy heart I share that my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant and handsome little brother David H. K. Bell will spend today in the company of our Heavenly Father,” the actor’s sister, Jalene Kanani Bell shared in an announcement on social media.

“I’ve been waiting for the words and mindset to properly express the joy of a human, and Prince of a Man he was, but fate pushed my hand this morning by a pre-scheduled Father’s Day newsletter honoring the men in our lives,” she continued in her statement released on June 15. ADVERTISEMENT

The film, which was released in the U.S. on May 23, stars Bell as Big Hawaiian Dude. Jalene shared that he had treated her and the rest of his family to a screening of the film just “two short weeks” before he passed.

Bell was a Hawaiian local who went to Kalani High School and was living in Waimea prior to his death. He had previously held minor TV roles, appearing in episodes of Hawaii Five-O and Magnum P.I..

“David loved being an actor, doing voiceovers,” Jalene continued in her online post. “The film industry and entertainment was so exciting to him and I loved that he enjoyed the arts.”

She added that it’s Bell’s voice passengers hear over the PA system on arrival at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole, where he previously worked as an assistant airport superintendent.

Bell’s role as ‘Big Hawaiian Dude’ in the Lilo & Stitch remake sees him comedically drop his shaved ice as an alien portal opens up. He was enthusiastic about the opportunity to star on the big screen, posting to Instagram at the end of last month to share his excitement.

“Now, Mahalo to everyone who worked on this film! I knew it would be special to attend a Cast and CREW screening and it didn’t disappoint!” Bell wrote. “It was so awesome to see so many of the true stars in my opinion, our local crew in Hawaii.”