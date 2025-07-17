‘Lilo & Stitch’ Becomes First $1 Billion Movie of the Year

Bob Odenkirk has spent the better part of the last decade playing a grifter nicknamed ‘Slippin Jimmy,’ so it’s hardly surprising that when a heart attack landed him in the hospital, he didn’t see a path to heaven. On Thursday, Odenkirk’s friend Marc Maron told Conan O’Brien about the days after Odenkirk was hospitalized during an episode of “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.” “I basically died for a little while. And I have to say, I saw nothing,” Odenkirk texted Maron from the Albuquerque hospital where he was taken. Then, the Emmy winner apparently doubled down, texting Maron the following: “I’m doing great. By the way, I saw exactly no light when I was dead. The whole heaven thing is a hoax. Follow the money.” Odenkirk suffered what he called a “small heart attack” while filming the last season of Better Call Saul, which puts Odenkirk in the starring role after fans resonated with his character in Breaking Bad. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2022, Odenkirk said that the scene he was filming when he suffered the attack made it into the final cut of the show—but he has no memory of acting in it.
Police have arrested a 22-year-old man, Raymond Boodarian, for allegedly killing an American Idol music supervisor, Robin Kaye, and her husband, Thomas Deluca. Boodarian was allegedly in the home before the couple arrived, according to LAPD Lieutenant Guy Golan. The suspect has reportedly experienced episodes of poor mental health and was arrested for trying to stab his mother, Boodarian’s neighbor alleged to Fox News. Police have not established a connection between Boodarian and the victims or a potential motive, since the scene did not display obvious evidence of burglary, and Boodarian resided in a different neighborhood. The neighbor told Fox News there were frequent disturbances at Boodarian’s home and that the police made frequent visits. The neighbor called Boodarian “troubled” and speculated that he was on and off medication, claiming they would see the suspect “roaming around the neighborhood, talking to himself, saying things.” Another neighbor claimed they saw Boodarian “flash knives” at their Ring doorbell camera. “Sorry for everything that has happened. And sorry for the couple that lost their lives,” a family spokesperson for Boodarian told the outlet.
Tristan Rogers, best known for his role as Robert Scorpio of ABC’s General Hospital, announced his cancer diagnosis Thursday. According to his publicist Anthony Turk, the 79-year-old actor “remains hopeful and is working closely with his medical team on a treatment plan.” Which type of cancer Rogers has being diagnosed with was not disclosed in the public statement. “As they face both the emotional and physical burdens that come with this diagnosis, the family kindly asks for privacy and understanding. They are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and love from their friends and family,” said the statement. Rogers joined General Hospital in 1980 until 1992, reprising his role periodically since then. The actor was seen most recently on the show in Nov. 2024. Rogers also starred in The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless.
A judge sentenced NFL star Rashee Rice on Thursday to 30 days in jail and five years probation for his role in a high-speed car crash. A Dallas County District Attorney’s Office press release stated that Rice, 25, pled guilty to two third-degree felony charges including collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury. Rice, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs win a Super Bowl in 2023 as a rookie, will also pay more than $115,000 in restitution to his victims. Sources told ESPN that Rice received deferred adjudication as part of his plea deal, meaning his case will be dismissed once he finishes probation. The football star will be able to serve his prison sentence anytime during the five-year probation period. A press release from the NFL stated that Rice is “subject to personal suspension” under their personal-conduct policy, but the Chiefs have yet to formally release a statement. On March 30, 2024, Rice crashed his Lamborghini while driving at 119 mph, causing a chain reaction. Rice fled the scene without checking on his victims. “I am profoundly sorry for the physical damages to person and property. I fully apologize for the harm I caused to innocent drivers and their families,” Rice said in a statement released by his attorneys.
A deranged airline passenger who claims to be “the realest person on the East Coast” is going viral for an epic meltdown onboard an American Airlines flight. The unnamed passenger, who claims to work with rapper Kodak Black, flew off the handle during a flight from Charlotte to Denver on Sunday following a disagreement with a flight attendant he claimed had “beautiful eyes,” ranting for at least 12 minutes about losing his phone charger, demanding a shot and attempting to get a refund or upgrade for his seat. “You really p---ed off your customer—shut the f--k up,” he yells at an attendant at the start of the video, before daring them to “Call the police. I’ll f--k them up. You guys f--ked with the realest person on the East Coast.” Throughout the tirade the passenger also threatened to fight a fellow traveller who told him to be quiet, said he would “light a blunt” and demanded to have his seat upgraded, even offering an attendant $100 to sit in the cockpit. At one point he turned to the attendant and told her “I expected better from you. I said you have beautiful eyes.” He was eventually removed from the flight, with American Airlines later thanking everyone onboard for their patience in dealing with the “disruptive passenger.”
Lilo & Stitch has finally surpassed $1 billion in the worldwide box office. After weeks of immense success, Disney’s live-action remake of the 2002 animated movie by the same name has become the first Hollywood movie of 2025 to reach the $1 billion mark. “We knew there was a lot of love for Lilo & Stitch with audiences around the world, yet we never take that for granted, and we’re proud of how this new film has connected with people,” Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman said in a statement. Lilo & Stitch has been breaking records since its release in May, when it had the highest Memorial Day weekend debut in history, garnering $183 million at the box office in just four days. It was one of only two movies to pass the $400 million mark at the domestic box office this year, and has even become the highest-grossing Disney live-action movie of all time in Mexico. Traction around the live-action movie also brought viewers back to the original animated version, which has been viewed more than 640 million hours on Disney+. The movie is the latest of Disney’s recent billion dollar films like Moana 2, Inside Out 2, as well as Deadpool & Wolverine. A sequel is already in development.
Army vet George Retes thought his military background and and U.S. citizenship would protect him. Instead, masked ICE agents shattered his window, tear-gassed him, and pinned a knee on his neck as he arrived for work at Glass House Farms in Camarillo, California, on July 10. The marijuana-farm sweep—one of the Trump administration’s largest, with more than 360 arrests—left Retes on suicide watch in federal lock-up for three days, unable to shower, call a lawyer, or comfort his three-year-old daughter on her birthday, before officers freed him uncharged. Retes, who served in Iraq in 2019, now plans to sue through a crowdfunder, and is warning others. He told AP: “It doesn’t matter if your skin is brown… or if you’re a veteran. They don’t care. They’re just there to fill a quota.” Gov. Gavin Newsom blasted the raids that left one farmworker dead.
Retired NFL linebacker and Super Bowl champion Bryan Braman has died at age 38 after battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer. He played seven seasons in the NFL, from 2011 to 2017, with the Houston Texans and the Philadelphia Eagles, helping the Eagles win the 2018 Super Bowl for the first time since the 1960s. Since being diagnosed with cancer in February, Braman had undergone chemotherapy, immunotherapy and several surgeries, according to a GoFundMe that was created to help cover his medical costs. His former teammates helped contribute to the fund, which raised more than $88,000 for his treatment and living expenses. Qualified NFL players are eligible for health insurance for five years after they retire. Braman is survived by two daughters: Blakely and Harlowe, ages 11 and 8. He once described his seven NFL seasons, his Super Bowl championship and his daughter as “the three greatest accomplishments of my life.” On the field, he was known for his fearless play and his ability to block punts.
A 61-year-old man wearing a chain necklace sustained critical injuries after being sucked into an MRI machine. The man entered the magnetic resonance imaging room at Nassau Open MRI in Nassau, New York, on Wednesday while the machine was in operation, and his large, metal chain pulled him to the machine, according to The Hill. He was transported to the hospital in “critical condition,” police announced. Police say that the man had accompanied someone else to the MRI center and was unauthorized to enter the room. MRI machines use powerful magnets to generate images of the body; MRI suites follow strict precautions since metallic objects can become dangerous projectiles while the machine is on. The National Institutes of Health claims that the machine is strong enough to “fling a wheelchair across the room.” Nassau Open MRI did not respond to a request for comment.
The director of Fantastic Four: First Steps revealed why he made the “heartbreaking” decision to cut one of his “very favorite humans,” John Malkovich, from the film. Director Matt Shakman told Variety Wednesday that Malkovich, 71, who was set to play the villain Ivan Kragoff, aka the Red Ghost. He said Malkovich “was brilliant in it and gave it his all,” but that “there were a lot of things that ultimately ended up hitting the cutting room floor.” The director praised the Emmy winner as “one of my biggest inspirations,” which is why it was so “heartbreaking not to include him in the final version of the movie.” “As a person who walks the line between theater and film and television, there’s no one who is more inspiring than the founder of Steppenwolf Theatre Company,” Shakman said, referring to the Chicago theatre company Malkovich co-founded. “What he’s done on stage as an actor and what he’s done as a director in theater as well as in film, and as just a film actor of incredible ability—I was honored he came to play,” he added. Malkovich briefly appeared in the movie’s first teaser trailer in February. Fantastic Four: First Steps comes out on July 25.