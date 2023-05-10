CHEAT SHEET
Lily Collins’ Wedding, Engagement Rings Stolen: TMZ
Someone stole Lily Collins’ wedding band and engagement ring while she visited a spa over the weekend, according to TMZ. The Emily in Paris star had stashed her jewelry and some other belongings at the facility in a West Hollywood hotel, a law enforcement source told the outlet. She didn’t realize the alleged thief had struck until she came out of the spa and found all of her valuable items missing. Authorities are now combing through the building’s security camera footage after no signs of forced entry were found where Collins had kept her property. The heist is allegedly being classified as “over $10,000,” and no arrests had been made in the case as of Wednesday morning.