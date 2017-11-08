Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Star in ‘Hamilton’ in Puerto Rico

CHEAT SHEET
Lin-Manuel Miranda will reprise his starring role in Hamilton in the hit musical’s upcoming three-week run in hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico. The Hollywood Reporter reported Wednesday that the show will open in January 2019. “Bringing Hamilton: An American Musical to Puerto Rico is a dream that I’ve had since we first opened at The Public Theater in 2015,” Miranda said. “When I last visited the island, a few weeks before Hurricane Maria, I had made a commitment to not only bring the show to Puerto Rico, but also return again to the title role. In the aftermath of Maria, we decided to expedite the announcement of the project to send a bold message that Puerto Rico will recover and be back in business, stronger than ever.”