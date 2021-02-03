Lin Wood Under Investigation for Alleged Illegal Voting in Georgia: Report
STOP THE STEAL?
The Georgia Secretary of State is reportedly investigating Lin Wood, the conservative attorney, conspiracy theorist, and former counsel to Donald Trump, for potential illegal voting. Wood was one of loudest proponents of the conspiracy theory touted by Trump that Georgia’s elections were rigged against the former president, which was debunked multiple times. Wood held rallies railing against the proclaimed theft of the election. According to WSB-TV, Wood told the secretary of state’s office that he had been living in South Carolina since buying property there in April, a statement that prompted the state to investigate. Wood said in a statement to the station, “I have been a resident of the State of Georgia since 1955. I changed my residency to South Carolina yesterday. This is pure harassment by the Georgia Secretary of State because I have revealed credible evidence of election fraud on the part of Brad Raffensperger.” Wood said he did not vote in the state’s Jan. 5 runoff election.