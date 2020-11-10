Lincoln Project Locked Out of Twitter Account for Targeting Trump’s Election Fraud Attorneys
ABUSIVE BEHAVIOR
The Lincoln Project was locked out of its Twitter account Tuesday for sharing the phone numbers and email addresses of two attorneys helping the Trump campaign challenge election results in Pennsylvania. The PAC, started by former Republicans, tweeted the details of Ronald Hicks and Carolyn McGree, from Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, and added, “Make them famous.” But the tweet violated rules on abusive behavior, which include encouraging harassment, the social media company said. “The account owner will be required to delete the violative Tweet before regaining access to their account,” a spokesperson said.
At least one lawyer at Porter Wright Morris & Arthur has quit in protest of the firm’s decision to file four lawsuits challenging aspects of the election in Pennsylvania. The Lincoln Project has vowed to spend $500,000 to “target” Porter Wright Morris & Arthur and another form, Jones Day, for representing Trump and the GOP in their voter fraud pursuit.