Lincoln Sweats Out Victory

In the two most closely watched races of Tuesday night, one ended in narrow victory while the other remained a "to be continued." Arkansas Sen. Blanche Lincoln held on—barely—against the anti-incumbent tide to win the Democratic nomination Tuesday night, capturing about 52 percent of the vote. Lincoln narrowly won the May 18th primary but was forced to face Lt. Gov. Bill Halter in a runoff election. Lincoln will now try for a third term, running against Rep. John Boozman in November's general election. In South Carolina, Nikki Haley's journey to secure the GOP gubernatorial nomination isn't over yet. Facing two allegations of extramarital affairs in recent weeks, the Tea Party favorite still captured 49 percent of the vote. But falling just shy of 50 percent of the votes means she will face a runoff against Gresham Barrett, a GOP congressman who carried 22 percent of the vote. The winner will then go against Vincent Sheheen, who clinched the Democratic nomination in a runoff Tuesday night, winning 58 percent.
