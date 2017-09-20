Linda Hamilton to Return to ‘Terminator’ Franchise

CHEAT SHEET
Director James Cameron announced late Tuesday that Linda Hamilton, the actress who starred as heroine Sarah Connor in the Terminator franchise (and Cameron’s ex-wife), will return for the next installment of the blockbuster sci-fi classic series. “As meaningful as she was to gender and action stars everywhere back then, it’s going to make a huge statement to have that seasoned warrior that she’s become return,” Cameron said at a private event, The Hollywood Reporter reported. The Terminator himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who starred as both villainous and heroic robots from the future in previous installments, will also be returning.