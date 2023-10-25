Mom Researched ‘Ways to Kill’ Before Allegedly Strangling Her 3 Kids: Court Docs
DISTURBING
A mother accused of strangling her three young children to death in her home before jumping out of a second-floor used her phone to research “ways to kill” before the slayings, according to a report. Lindsay Clancy, 33, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and other offenses for allegedly using “workout bands” to kill her children Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and eight-months-old Callan after sending her husband out of their house in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in January. Newly unsealed search warrant affidavits show investigators were aware Clancy used her cell and a journal to “document her mental state and her feelings about her children, in addition to keeping track of her medications, and researching ways to kill.” The files did not detail what search terms Clancy had specifically used in her research. Clancy’s lawyer says she is paralyzed from the waist down after jumping from the window, which she told her husband was a failed suicide attempt.
