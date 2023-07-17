Lindsay Lohan Is Officially a Cool Mom After Giving Birth to Baby Boy
‘OVER THE MOON’
Her days of trapping parents are officially over—Lindsay Lohan has become one! A representative for the 37-year-old actress confirmed on Monday that she has given birth. Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas, whom she wed last year, “welcomed a beautiful, healthy son,” her representative said. “The family is over the moon in love.” The baby boy is named Luai, for the Arabic word that means “shield” or “protector,” according to TMZ. A source close to Lohan told the outlet that she’d given birth in Dubai earlier on Monday. She revealed in March that she and Shammas were expecting a child, posting an Instagram photo of a fetch little onesie with “coming soon” emblazoned on it. “We are blessed and excited!” the Mean Girls star wrote at the time. In June, she told Allure that she was thrilled for her next chapter. “I can’t wait to see what the feeling is and what it’s like to just be a mom,” she gushed. “Happy tears. That’s just who I am. Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming in a good way.”