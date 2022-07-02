A ‘Stunned’ Lindsay Lohan Says She's Tied the Knot With Bader Shammas
SECRETLY HITCHED
Former Mean Girl Lindsay Lohan is now a married girl, according to an Instagram post early Saturday morning. The 36-year-old actress posted a selfie with Bader Shammas as a tribute for his birthday, but fans were quick to notice Lohan referred to her former fiancé as her husband. “I am the luckiest woman in the world,” wrote Lohan in the post. “You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything.” Lohan, who now kicks it in Dubai, was first linked to the 35-year-old businessman in 2019, and Us Weekly reports the couple became engaged last November. As for the wedding itself, an insider told the magazine the couple planned to have two ceremonies—one in the U.S. and one abroad, “maybe someplace between Dubai and the U.S.” Regardless of where, the plan is for both ceremonies to be kept private.