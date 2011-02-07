Lindsay Lohan Avoids Charges For Suspected Jewelry Theft

Is Lindsay Lohan getting off easy this time? Prosecutors said no charges will be filed on Monday against the actress, who was suspected of stealing a $2,500 necklace from a California jewelry store. Though she was caught on the store's camera holding the necklace and photographed wearing it a few days later, the actress insists she had taken it out on a store loan. The Venice store, however, claims she did not go through their customary loan procedure. Conviction of theft could land Lohan in jail or result in more probation time. In a statement over the weekend, Lohan's attorney said, "We vehemently deny these allegations." It is not yet clear whether prosecutors, who were presented the case by the Los Angeles Police Department, will move forward with criminal charges.
