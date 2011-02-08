Lindsay Lohan Jewelry Theft Charges For $2,500 Necklace Expected Wednesday

Read it at CNN
Lindsay Lohan will be charged with felony grand theft for her alleged poaching of a $2,500 necklace from a California jewelry store, the L.A. district attorney's office has announced. The troubled star, who recently completed rehab, was seen with the "one of a kind" necklace on the store's security camera and then photographed wearing it a few days later. Lohan claims she borrowed the piece of jewelry from the store, but the jewelry store claims she did not go through their regular loan procedure. If convicted, Lohan could serve time in California State prison.