Lindsay Lohan to Drop Last Name

To be fair, the name Lindsay Lohan does have a certain amount of infamy. The troubled actress has filed papers to drop her surname, said her mother Dina Lohan on Friday. Dina Lohan said she and her other daughter, Ali, are dropping Lohan as well and going by Lohan’s maiden name, “Sullivan,” while Lindsay has filed to be known by her first name only. A family friend—speculated to be Lohan speaking off the record—said there are plenty of successful one-named celebrities, such as Madonna, Oprah, and Cher. The source said Lindsay wants to excise her father, Micheal Lohan, from her life—right down to his last name.