Lindsay Lohan's Passage to India

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Hindustan Times
Hollywood wild child Lindsay Lohan is joining the ranks of celebrities with causes. She's teamed up with the BBC to make a pilgrimage to India next month, where she'll front a documentary about child trafficking. The starlet recently met with billionaire and philanthropist Richard Branson in Dubai. "I like to support charities," Lohan said, adding, "I think it's important to kind of have a voice when you can have one, and make a difference." Lohan is still on probation for a 2007 DUI arrest, and has been reprimanded for missing court-appointed rehabilitation programs.