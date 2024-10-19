Lindsey Graham: GOP Is ‘Getting Creamed’ in Fundraising

Lindsey Graham appeared on Fox News' Hannity on Friday, and opened up about the Republicans' fundraising efforts in a final push to turn the Supreme Court red.

The senator begged for donations from his voting pool, following up with a couple of posts on X to drive home the point.

“The United States Senate needs to have enough Republicans to help this president enact his agenda. I don‘t want 51, I want more,” Graham told host Sean Hannity, referring to the Democrats‘ current 51-seat majority.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So I’m here tonight to give you a wake-up call. You said every vote counts. Well, every donation counts, too. We’re getting creamed on the Senate when it comes to raising money.”

President Trump needs enough Republicans in the United States Senate to enact his agenda.



Right now, we are being out raised enormously by the left and I am asking everyone who wants to see Ohio, Wisconsin, & Michigan FLIP RED to visit https://t.co/gr7rvsXOqW & contribute NOW. pic.twitter.com/GIYhfdSA0c — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 19, 2024

Graham outlined the targets of his funding, saying that money raised would be used to target three major states.

“Wisconsin, Ohio, and Michigan, our candidates are being out-raised three-to-one. So tonight, please go to lindseygraham.com. I haven’t asked—all cycle—one penny, and anything you give will be divided between those three Rust Belt states—Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio—leading in two of the three."

Despite previously raging that he should “go to Hell,” Graham also used the fundraising effort as an opportunity to reestablish his support of presidential nominee Donald Trump.

“If he’s President of the United States with a Republican Senate, we can have a generation of conservatives on the Supreme Court. This is a very big deal to shape the court for the next generation. It’s a very big deal to get the commander and chief that can bring the region together to peace,” he said.

Not to be outdone by his voters, the South Carolina senator added that he’d be digging into his own pockets to help Trump and the Republican Party.

“We’re getting creamed and outspent... the conservative world needs to step up and help these men and women running for the Senate to help President Trump,” he said.

“I’m giving $600 tonight to lindseygraham.com, that money will be divided between three states, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, where we’re ahead in two of the three. If we can get to 53 or 54 senators, it changes the future of the Supreme Court, the judiciary, and it makes Trump’s presidency far more successful.”