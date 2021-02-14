Lindsey Graham: Lara Trump Is the ‘Future of the Republican Party’
‘TRUMP-PLUS’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) asserted on Sunday that twice-impeached former President Donald Trump was the face of the Republican Party, declaring that “Trump-plus” was the best path forward for the GOP. At the same time, he insisted that Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara was the “future of the Republican Party.” Towards the end of his Fox News Sunday interview that featured him predicting Republicans will impeach Vice President Kamala Harris in retaliation for Trump’s impeachment, Graham said former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley was “wrong” for saying Republicans need to move on from Trump. Instead, according to Graham, those who crossed Trump are the ones who will be left behind.
“The biggest winner I think of this whole impeachment trial is Lara Trump. My dear friend Richard Burr… just made Lara Trump almost the certain nominee for the Senate seat in North Carolina to replace him if she runs,” he said, referencing retiring GOP Sen. Burr’s vote to convict Trump for inciting an insurrection. “If she runs, I will certainly be behind her because I think she represents the future of the Republican Party,” the Trump sycophant concluded.