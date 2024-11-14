Lindsey Graham Quickly Changes His Tune About Gaetz as AG

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pleaded with fellow Republicans to back Donald Trump’s choice as attorney general, Matt Gaetz, after initially sounding skeptical about the bombshell pick.

Appearing on Fox News’ Hannity on Wednesday, Graham said: “To every Republican, give Matt a chance.”

His remark came amid a growing rebellion from GOP ranks over the surprise decision. Several Republican senators openly showed their disdain, saying it wasn’t a “serious” appointment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Graham told Sean Hannity: “I’m telling my Democratic friends, elections have consequences whether you like it or not. You are accusing Matt of doing the very thing that you did. Matt Gaetz didn’t lie under oath, Matt Gaetz did not sign FISA warrants that were based on Russian disinformation, so we’re going to give the president a chance to put his people forward.”

Earlier Wednesday, Graham was less certain about the choice.

He was asked by CNN’s Manu Raju what he thought about Gaetz being nominated as Trump pieced together his Cabinet following his 2024 presidential election victory. Graham replied: “I don’t know yet, I’ll have to think about that one.”

“Do you have any concerns about him?” he was asked.

“We’ll see,” Graham replied.

Moderate Republican Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski made no secret of their reservations about the Florida congressman.

“I don’t think it is a serious nomination for the attorney general,” said Murkowski. “We need to have a serious attorney general, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to consider somebody that is serious. This one was not on my bingo card.”

“I was shocked that he has been nominated,” said Collins, who has made it clear she will oppose the nomination. “If the nomination proceeds, I’m sure there will be an extensive background check by the FBI, and public hearings, and a lot of questions asked.”

Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin told CNN: “I completely trust President Trump’s decision-making on this one, but at the same time, he’s got to come to Congress and sell himself. There’s a lot of questions that are going to be out there, he’s got to answer those questions, and hopefully he’s able to answer the questions right.”

Gaetz resigned from the House after Trump’s announcement. He was being investigated by the House Ethics Committee over accusations of sexual misconduct, illicit drug use, obstruction of an investigation, and other allegations. That probe is now likely to be abandoned as it only applies to sitting members.

The Daily Beast Podcast episodes are released every Thursday. Like and download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or your favorite podcast app. And click here for email updates as each new episode drops.