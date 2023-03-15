CHEAT SHEET
Graham Told Grand Jury Trump Was Out of His Mind After Losing 2020 Election
Former President Donald Trump was so detached from reality after losing the 2020 election that he would have believed aliens arrived on Earth and stole Republican ballots, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told an Atlanta-area grand jury last year. “He said that during that time, if somebody had told Trump that aliens came down and stole Trump ballots, that Trump would’ve believed it,” one grand juror told the Atlanta Journal Constitution, which published a story Wednesday based on interviews with five members of the 23-person panel. The special purpose grand jury ultimately recommended that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis seek indictments of several people involved in the GOP effort to overturn Georgia’s election.