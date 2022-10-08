Lindsey Graham Wanted Jan. 6 Rioters Shot Dead, Book Claims
‘WE GAVE YOU GUYS GUNS’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told Capitol police officers they should have shot and killed rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a former police officer claims in his new book Hold the Line. “We gave you guys guns, and you should have used them,” Michael Fanone quoted Graham as saying during a May 2021 discussion with law enforcement. “You guys should have shot them all in the head,” the Republican lawmaker was quoted saying, according to excerpts of the book obtained by Politico. Graham denounced the insurrection on the Senate floor at the time but quickly returned to his role as a hardcore Trump loyalist. Fanone was almost killed on Jan. 6 as rioters attacked him while trying to enter the Capitol. He left his job less than a year after the attack, slamming Republican politicians for downplaying the attack.