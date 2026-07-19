Lindsey Graham’s Sister Distances Herself From His Playbook

Darline Graham Nordone is signaling she’ll take a different approach from her brother, Lindsey Graham, after succeeding him in the Senate.

“Lindsey was my rock and my hero. He was always there for me, just like he was for many of you,” Graham Nordone, 62, wrote on X Sunday, following Graham’s death on July 11.

“If I could trade this moment and have Lindsey back, I would do so in a heartbeat. But I can’t.”

Darline Graham Nordone X/@DarlineGrahamSC

Darline Graham Nordone praised her late brother, but suggested she might be quite different. X/@DarlineGrahamSC

Despite writing that Graham “accomplished so much” and had “so many big ideas that he was determined to see through,” the untested politician suggested that she would lead differently.

“Yet I am not Lindsey. I have my own way of doing things,” she wrote. “But we were raised with the same values: work hard each day, trust in the Lord, remember your roots, and never forget who you work for.”

Graham Nordone was appointed to temporarily fill her brother’s vacant seat by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on July 13, with Trump publicly encouraging her to run for a full Senate term.

Lindsey Graham died on July 11, with Trump endorsing his sister days later. Christopher Aluka Berry/Reuters

The president described Graham Nordone as a “spectacular person, and a true American Patriot,” and revealed on Truth Social: “During her visit, I asked Darline, for the Good of our Nation, to run for the U.S. Senate in the Special Republican Primary on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.”

Despite her lack of political experience, Trump enthused: “I hope Darline does this, in that there would be nobody better to honor the legacy of her beloved brother, Lindsey.

“Darline, who comes from an absolutely incredible family, has been a WINNER all of her life and, should she accept, has my Complete and Total Endorsement in the Special Election.”

Graham Nordone has not commented on whether she plans to run in the midterm election, but vowed: “Lindsey has always been there for me, and now I will be there for him.”

While Graham Nordone has not been in office before, Trump has pushed her to run for a full term at midterm elections. Evelyn Hockstein/Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Lindsey Graham became his sister’s legal guardian following the deaths of their parents within 15 months of each other, with Graham Nordone taking a central supportive role during his 2016 presidential campaign.