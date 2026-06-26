Music Legend Axes Shows After Onstage Health Scare

A light plane appeared to crash into Beijing’s tallest skyscraper on Friday afternoon. The 109-story CITIC Tower, nicknamed China Zun, ranks as the highest structure in a capital famed for tight security. Clips circulating online captured chunks tumbling from the building, the aircraft’s tail, and a shattered cab window at street level. People streamed out of the tower and gathered outside as fire engines, squad cars, and a paramedic unit raced to the scene. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was hurt. Registration markings visible in photos pointed to a Chinese-made light sport plane, the Sunward SA 60L Aurora, flown by a regional aviation firm. Unverified tracking data shared online suggested the craft had veered sharply off its intended route. The cause of the apparent crash was not immediately known. The capital has been effectively off-limits to drones since May 1, with residents barred from buying, renting or operating them without official sign-off.
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- 1Footage Shows Dramatic Aftermath of Plane Hitting SkyscraperHIGH IMPACTClips circulating online shows wreckage and falling debris after the aircraft appeared to strike the 109-story tower.
- 2Music Legend Axes Shows After Onstage Health ScareTAKING A STEP BACKLionel Richie was hospitalized on the opening night of his tour with Earth, Wind & Fire after feeling dizzy on-stage.
Shop with ScoutedI Canceled My Facial After Trying PCA Skin's New Peel PadsTRIPLE THREATFinally, a peel pad that doesn’t wreak havoc on my sensitive, hyper-reactive skin.
- 3Oscar Nominee Dies at 98HOLLYWOOD ICONThe Hollywood actress was nominated as a teenager for her role in “Mildred Pierce.”
- 4United Flight Diverted After Passenger’s Mid-Flight MeltdownFIGHT OR FLIGHTThe chaos caused major disruption to the trans-Pacific trip.
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- 5Reality TV Star’s Girlfriend Served With Restraining Order‘GRAVELY CONCERNED’Tom Sandoval and Victoria Robinson had dated for over two years.
- 6Dolly Parton Makes First Public Appearance After Axing ShowsSTILL WORKIN’ 9 TO 5Last month, she canceled what would have been her first set of live shows in nearly a decade.
- 7Singer Says Romance With Fan-Turned Wife May Be Illegal NowAGE-GAP RELATIONSHIPThe couple first met in 1980 when the rocker was 22 and his now-wife was a 12-year-old superfan.
- 8Father Dies After Passengers Restrained Him on FlightJET2 SHOCKERThe British boxer was in critical condition when his Jet2 flight landed at Manchester Airport on Monday. He died days later.
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- 9U.S. Diplomat Allegedly Stabbed to Death By Ex-WifeMURDER CHARGEDaniel Riva was found dead after being stabbed in the head and neck.
- 10Tennis Legend Says Her Cancer Is BackANOTHER BATTLEIt is the third time the ex-athlete has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.
Music Legend Axes Shows After Onstage Health Scare
Lionel Richie has pulled the plug on his next two tour stops after a health scare forced him offstage and landed him in the hospital. The 77-year-old music legend postponed Friday’s show in Chicago and Saturday’s concert in Columbus after doctors advised him to rest, according to a statement shared Friday by LiveNation Chicago. “He and Earth, Wind & Fire will return to the stage on Tuesday, June 30 in Pittsburgh, PA,” the statement said, adding that Richie is “heartbroken” to postpone the two shows. Richie abruptly ended Wednesday’s opening-night performance in Saint Paul, Minnesota, after telling fans he felt dizzy. After performing “Dancing on the Ceiling” seated, he joked, “When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your ass down,” before playing “Three Times a Lady” at the piano. He then took an unplanned intermission but never returned. Saxophonist Dino Soldo later told the crowd, “Unfortunately, Lionel is not feeling well. He won’t be able to continue.” Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris said Richie was “a little dehydrated.”
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Ann Blyth, the actress best known for playing Joan Crawford’s deceitful teenage daughter in the 1945 film Mildred Pierce, has died at the age of 98. KABC’s George Pennacchio reported that Blyth “died peacefully of natural causes” on Wednesday, “less than two months before her 99th birthday.” Blyth was just 16 when she made Mildred Pierce. The film won Crawford the Academy Award for Best Actress, while Blyth received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress. In later years, Blyth recalled filming the movie with affection, saying she and Crawford got along very well despite their characters’ bitter on-screen relationship. Blyth’s career spanned more than 70 years across film, television, and musical theater. “Her family says she was known for personally answering all of her fan mail, which she was grateful to receive,” Pennacchio said. Blyth had five children with her husband, James McNulty, who died in 2007.
A plane en route from China to San Francisco was forced to divert to Japan because of a passenger’s unruly behavior. United Flight UA858 from Shanghai Pudong Airport made an unscheduled landing after the crew became concerned about the erratic behavior of one woman. According to witnesses, the woman started melting down soon after take off, throwing her documents and papers in the air, swearing loudly, and “periodically started hitting herself.” The woman later “elbowed” a crew captain trying to get her attention, and threw food packaging to the floor from the in-flight meal. The woman is also said to have yelled at the flight’s crew while accusing them of trying to “oppress” her. After she ignored multiple warnings, the captain decided to land the plane at Tokyo’s Narita Airport. The woman was escorted from the flight by police. Passengers said there was some confusion as the woman was being removed. “Personally, I felt it was a mix of misunderstanding, overreaction, and mismanagement from both sides,” one passenger said. The plane eventually continued its journey and landed in San Francisco, around 1 hour and 40 minutes behind schedule.
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Tom Sandoval was granted a restraining order against model girlfriend Victoria Robinson on Thursday following her arrest for alleged domestic violence. Sandoval, the 42-year-old star of the reality television series Vanderpump Rules, claimed in a court filing that Robinson, 33, verbally and physically abused him on the night of June 3. He claims she punched him in the face, causing blurred vision and pain in his neck and ear. Sandoval claims that that was preceded by Robinson’s father, J. Will Robinson, lunging at him “in his inebriated state” and punching a hole in the door of his bedroom, where he was “barricading” himself. Sandoval was granted a restraining order against him as well. Sandoval and Robinson had been dating for over two years. In his filing, Sandoval wrote that Robinson and her father “continue to reside in our rental home, which I am presently paying for.“ He added, ”I am bringing this request because I cannot tolerate [Robinson’s] abuse any longer.” Sandoval told the court, “I am gravely concerned for my safety and well-being and I need to regain access and control over my home, vehicle and belongings.” The Daily Beast has contacted a rep for Sandoval for comment. Robinson couldn’t immediately be reached.
Dolly Parton made an appearance at the opening of Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop, her first since canceling her Las Vegas residency last month for health reasons. “I’m sure some of you wondered why I wanted a truck stop—well, I couldn’t leave it to beavers,” Parton joked at the Wednesday opening in Cornersville, Tennessee. “The doors are open, and I could not be prouder.” Parton did not address her health at the event. This was her first public appearance since she canceled what would have been her first set of live shows in nearly a decade. In a May 4 Instagram post, she explained that ongoing health issues and treatment had left her “a little swimmy headed,” causing her to cancel her upcoming Las Vegas residency in September. While she didn’t specify what health issues she was dealing with, she reassured fans that everything was “treatable” and that she had been “improving every day” with medication and treatment. Parton was last seen in March at her Dollywood theme park, where she told attendees she’d had “a few little health issues” but that they were taking care of it.
Cars singer Gary Numan, 68, says the way he and his wife, Gemma O’Neill, 58, first fell in love “may be illegal now.” The couple, married for nearly 30 years, first met in 1980 when the rocker was 22 and O’Neill was a 12-year-old superfan, Numan explained in an interview published in The Times on Wednesday. They reconnected in earnest six years later, when O’Neill turned 18, and got to know each other as she continued attending his concerts. “That’s how I attracted her, which I think is illegal now,” Numan said. Their relationship turned romantic in 1992 after Numan got her number from a fan club and called to offer his condolences following the death of O’Neill’s mother, which he also believes “may be illegal.” O’Neill initially thought it was a “cruel trick” before realizing it was her idol, after she quizzed him about his identity. They went on a date and, just five years later, got married and had three daughters together. O’Neill said her early connection to the star was a schoolgirl crush that later became more serious. “I was 11 and it started as a schoolgirl crush—a big crush,” she told the Independent. She even told a career counselor she was “going to marry Gary Numan,” years before they started dating.
A father in his 30s has died just a day after he had to be restrained during a midair clash with his girlfriend and fellow passengers, according to People. The British man, Callum Kerr, was in critical condition when his Jet2 flight landed at England’s Manchester Airport on Monday and was rushed to a hospital. Kerr, a boxer, had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend on a flight from Cyprus, prompting staff and passengers to intervene to separate them. The situation escalated when Kerr headbutted a passenger and threatened others around him. The plane landed around 2 a.m., and authorities boarded the flight to discover that Kerr was no longer breathing, so he was rushed to a hospital. Police confirmed to The Daily Beast that Kerr died the day after on the afternoon of June 23. “We know passengers and aircrew worked to detain the man to bring the incident to an end. Our detectives are investigating this to understand the full circumstances,” Chief Superintendent Mike Allen added in a statement sent to the Daily Beast. “We are aware that a customer has sadly passed away, having been taken to hospital earlier this week. We would like to offer our sincere condolences to the customer’s friends and family. As investigations are ongoing, it would be inappropriate for us to make any further comment at this time,” a Jet2 spokesperson told The Beast when asked for comment.
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A United States diplomat was stabbed to death in the head and neck in Myanmar, and his ex-wife, Pavinee Supasirivisan, is the alleged murderer. Daniel Riva, 43, from Long Island, New York, was found dead on May 11 in the Sakura Residence and Hotel. The hotel is located just one mile away from the U.S. embassy, making it a popular location for U.S. diplomats and other visitors. According to an attorney familiar with the case, the Thai woman appeared in her second hearing at Kamayut Township Court in Myanmar on Tuesday for an immigration-related charge associated with foreigners committing a crime in the country. The attorney chose to remain anonymous, the Associated Press reported. Supasirivisan could face a sentence of six months to five years for the immigration charge, and another ten years or a potential death penalty on the murder charge. Officials and witnesses who have testified in court are hesitant to speak to the media and investigators on the case due to the strict government regulations, along with journalists being prohibited from court hearings, but it is confirmed that there were three prosecution witnesses who testified during Tuesday’s hearing, and two legal representatives for the defendant. It is unclear whether Supasirivisan has pleaded guilty to the charge.
Tennis legend Chris Evert has revealed that her ovarian cancer has returned for a third time in less than five years. “This past weekend, after undergoing CT and PET scans, I learned that my ovarian cancer has returned,” she posted to Instagram on Thursday. “Ovarian cancer is relentless, but I will stay optimistic and determined in continuing to fight this battle.” Evert, 71, said she has already undergone surgery and will soon begin chemotherapy. In doing so, she said she will step back from her professional commitments, including her attendance at Wimbledon this month. Evert first overcame ovarian cancer after being diagnosed with an early stage of the disease in 2021, just a year after her sister died from the same illness. She was in remission in 2023 after undergoing treatment and a preventative double mastectomy, but fell ill again later that same year, which she said was “caught early.” A documentary about her second battle with the disease, Chris & Martina: The Final Set, is set to premiere on Netflix on June 26.