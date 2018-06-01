Lions, Tigers, Jaguar Recaptured After Escaping German Zoo

Read it at BBC
Two lions, two tigers, and a jaguar have been recaptured after making a daring escape from a zoo in Lünebach in western Germany. German media reported that the animals were able to break out after flooding from an overnight storm. The predators were found after a search involving drones, officials quoted by German media said. A bear also escaped from the privately owned zoo but was reportedly shot dead. Two years ago two lions broke out of their cages at a zoo in Leipzig in eastern Germany, with one being shot dead and the other recaptured.