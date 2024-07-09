Lisa Kudrow Explains After Jennifer Aniston Comment on Studio Audiences
NOT WHAT I MEANT
Lisa Kudrow is cleaning up comments that friend and Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston made about her supposed hatred of live audiences. Aniston’s comments occurred on a recent episode of Variety’s Actors on Actors with Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson. “Lisa Kudrow, by the way, hated when the audience laughed,” Aniston told Brunson. “She’d be like, ‘I’m not done! It’s not that funny!’” Then, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kudrow explained that it wasn’t the audiences themselves but rather the frequency of their laughter that she didn’t like. “No, that’s not exactly -- no, no. It irritated me if they would laugh for too long,” Kudrow told Rachel Smith. “God bless them. They were so excited to be there that sometimes the laughter would just be longer than if they would have laughed at anything else,” Kudrow said. “I was like, ‘All right, well, take it easy. It’s not that funny. And there’s more to say!’”