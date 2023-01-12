Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital Thursday after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest, and is currently on life support with a temporary pacemaker in the Intensive Care Unit, according to reports.

Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie’s mother, confirmed her daughter was transported to hospital in a social media post, writing: “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.”

According to TMZ, Priscilla has arrived at the hospital and is by her daughter’s side while she is in an induced coma and in critical condition.

Paramedics were reportedly able to regain a pulse before transporting her to a hospital from her home in Calabasas, California. First reported by TMZ, a source told the publication that it was Lisa Marie’s housekeeper “who found her unresponsive in her bedroom.”

Then, ex-husband Danny Keough – who still lives with Lisa Marie – arrived home from school drop-off “and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.”

A spokesperson for the county’s fire department told the Associated Press that Los Angeles County paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas home–matching Presley’s address–at 10:37 a.m. “following a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest.”

Presley, the 54-year-old daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, had been photographed just two days earlier attending the Golden Globe awards in Beverly Hills.

This is a developing story and will be updated.