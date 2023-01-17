Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughters Will Inherit Graceland

Read it at People
Lisa Marie Presley’s three daughters will inherit Graceland, the former home of her father and a major tourist attraction, as a result of her death. After Elvis died in 1977, the estate was placed in a trust to benefit 9-year-old Lisa Marie, and now that trust will be passed to Riley Keough and teenagers Harper and Finley Lockwood, People magazine reports. Graceland was the second-most visited home in the United States until the pandemic, behind only the White House, with more than 500,000 visitors a year.