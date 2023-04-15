CHEAT SHEET
Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Wins Full Custody of Daughters
Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband has won full custody of their two twin daughters following her sudden death in January, Page Six reports. Michael Lockwood and Lisa Marie Presley—child of Elvis Presley and the sole heir to his estate—underwent a dramatic divorce beginning in 2016, with financial and custody battles continuing to play out after Lisa Marie’s death. The 14-year-old twins have been living with Lockwood since January, and he will now maintain custody unless another family member challenges the ruling. Meanwhile, legal battles still rage on within the family, with Lisa Marie’s mother Priscilla Presley currently challenging the legitimacy of her daughter’s will.