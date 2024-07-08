How to Summer Like Lisa Rinna’s Complexion

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Going platinum blonde for the first time in her life for Paris Fashion Week. Dancing to Charlie XCX on TikTok. Practicing falconry in Ireland with her husband of 26 years. Actor, entrepreneur, one-time RHOBH’s star, and all around good-time girl Lisa Rinna knows how to summer.

Her vibe? “I’m feeling excited, adventurous, light, airy and no stress,” Rinna told The Daily Beast in an email from the road. “I’m traveling to places with different climates and packing for each: from cooler (Ireland, a country I’ve never visited) to warmer (Paris with my daughter at ‘fahncy’ couture shows).” Up next on her itinerary: Croatia, where she plans to “explore new places and be on a beautiful boat listening to yacht rock. Of course, I’ll also be reading, doing yoga every day, getting massages and facials.”

Did we not tell you the woman knows how to live? “I work really hard, then I tend to lay low,” she says. “Spending time with family and friends makes me happier than anything!”

Through it all, the Rinna Beauty founder, who launched an eponymous cosmetics line in November, 2020—(with, what else, lip kits)—has also proved herself an absolute pro at optimizing skincare, no matter what her locale. Ahead, she shares the summer essentials that stock her beauty bag and keep her skin as radiant as her spirit.

EltaMD UV Clear Deep Tint Face Sunscreen “I’ll also be hiking on the trail near our home, wearing a hat, and using sunscreen to protect my skin while I commune with nature,” Rinna says of her summer plans. “This sunscreen is tinted so it looks like I have a little makeup on and it doesn’t break me out. I use it all year round.” Buy At Bluemercury $ 45 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Amazon $ 45 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Rinna Beauty Icon Lip Kit in Legend’s Only “The peachy-pink nude colors work really well for summer, and looks good on everybody,” Rinna says of the product bundle that comprises a lip liner in Notice Me (a natural brown with a peach undertone), lipstick in Mrs. Hamlin (a pink nude) and lip gloss in Pink Champagne (a sheer nude with gold shimmer). Buy At Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Rinna Beauty $ 40

True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil Rinna’s use of this bestselling True Botanicals oil doesn’t stop at the face. “It’s great for the neck. I even put it in my hair at night,” she says. Buy At Credo Beauty $ 120 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Nordstrom $ 120 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Dr. Sebagh Rose de Vie Serum For daytime hydration, Rinna taps this antioxidant-packed organic rose hip oil serum. “It smells fantastic and gives my face a beautiful glow,” she says. Buy At Neiman Marcus $ 180 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum “It’s just a must have,” Rinna says of this splurgy hydrating serum “It’s my favorite of all the hyaluronic acid [products] and I use it in my skincare routine daily.” Buy At SpaceNK $ 325 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Sephora $ 325 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream This moisturizer is made with a proprietary delivery system that takes key vitamins, lipids, and proprietary peptides to skin cells in order to enhance cell renewal. “It’s lightweight and it has a light smell to it—whatever it does to the skin I just love it,” Rinna says. Buy At Augustinus Bader $ 185 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Neiman Marcus $ 185 Free Shipping | Free Returns

