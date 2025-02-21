Skip to Main Content
Music
LISTEN: Lara Trump Drops Single ‘No Days Off’ Featuring... French Montana
LA LA LARA
The president’s daughter-in-law’s latest single has an unlikely feature.
Josh Fiallo
Breaking News Reporter
Updated
Feb. 21 2025
12:07PM EST
/
Published
Feb. 21 2025
11:53AM EST
Josh Fiallo
Breaking News Reporter
