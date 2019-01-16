‘Lisztomania’ Spikes After Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Dancing Video
SO SENTIMENTAL
The 2009 pop hit “Lisztomania” saw a huge streaming spike this week in response to the recently surfaced video of congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) dancing to the song with her Boston University classmates, Pitchfork reports. In early January, right-wing Twitter users shared the video in an attempt to somehow shame Ocasio-Cortez, a move that backfired spectacularly. In the week before the video surfaced, Pitchfork notes, “Lisztomania” was streamed 1.07 million times—but just a week later, it was streamed 3.13 million times, a 192 percent increase. The band behind the song, Phoenix, congratulated Ocasio-Cortex after the video began circulating. “Congratulations on being the youngest woman ever being elected to Congress!” the band tweeted.