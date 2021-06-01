CHEAT SHEET
Little Boy Hit by Ricocheting Bullet After Mom Fired at Dog
A Houston mother has been arrested after she fired a gun at a dog and the bullet ricocheted into her son’s stomach, Click2Houston reports. Angelia Mia Vargas, 24, faces a charge for deadly conduct—discharge of a firearm, a statement from Houston police said. Her 5-year-old son is in stable condition at a local hospital and the dog was not hurt. On Saturday afternoon, Vargas allegedly shot three times at the dog, which was running across the street. One of the bullets then ricocheted and hit the boy in the abdomen. Police believed her behavior to be dangerous since she shot her gun across a public roadway, in the direction of two houses. The owner of the dog received a citation since the dog was running loose, according to police.