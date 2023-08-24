‘Little House on the Prairie’ Actress Dies From Brain Tumor

CHEAT SHEET
Hersha Parady, who starred as schoolteacher Alice Garvey on the hit show Little House on the Prairie, has died at age 78, according to a statement from her son to The Hollywood Reporter. Jonathan Peverall said he had set up a GoFundMe to help pay medical bills for his mother as her health declined from a brain tumor known as meningioma. Parady found fame in the 1970s when she joined Little House on the Prairie during the third season as Eliza Ingalls, the sister-in-law of Landon’s Charles Ingalls, before returning in Season 4 as regular character, Alice Garvey. Her other TV credits include Mannix, Unsolved Mysteries and Second Noah.