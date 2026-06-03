Little Marco Loses It Over Big Shoes the President Gave Him

Marco Rubio melted down after he was roasted for his “too big” dress shoes that were gifted to him by the president during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.

After the Secretary of State refused to give a straight answer to Democratic Rep. Sara Jacobs about who won the 2020 presidential election, she took a jab at Rubio’s Florsheim shoes, which triggered a hissy fit.

“Mr. Secretary, who won the 2020 presidential election?” Jacobs first asked Rubio.

Rubio, who is also acting National Security Advisor, said he was not there to take questions about 2020, adding, “This is a foreign affairs committee.”

Rubio was on the defensive during Wednesday's hearing as Democrats pressed him on various failures of the Trump administration. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“Great. You can’t answer the question, even though we all know that President Biden won,” Jacobs said.

Rubio interjected, “I don’t answer the question because, as Secretary of State, I do not participate in domestic political issues.”

Jacbos fired back that the question was not about domestic political issues, but about “our democracy.”

“Mr. Secretary, it seems like you have an issue admitting facts. You can’t say that the president lost the 2020 election, just like you won’t admit that President Trump is losing this reckless war of choice,” she continued. “And just like you couldn’t admit that the shoes the president bought you were too big.”

Jacobs called out the Secretary of State's inability to be truthful over his refusal to answer who won the 2020 presidential election. Ida Marie Odgaard/via REUTERS

“You clearly don’t know what winning means, and not because the facts aren’t clear to you. It’s because the truth would cost you your job,” she continued. “And the American people are entitled to a Secretary of State who tells them the truth even when the president doesn’t want to hear it. And my constituents, our service members, deserve better.”

“I don’t know what shoes she’s talking about,” an incensed Rubio answered. “What is she talking about?”

After Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett yielded his time to give Rubio a chance to respond to Jacobs’ statement, he continued, “Yeah, I don’t know about the shoes. I mean, he gave me some Florsheim shoes that are actually pretty good. They fit fine. I don’t know what she’s talking about. Maybe that’s what she’s referring to.”

Marco Rubio on Capitol Hill in December. His shoes don't appear to fit. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Jacobs chimed in that Rubio’s shoes looked “very nice today,” but Rubio replied: “How can you see them? They’re way down here.”

“We’re talking about shoes. Are you guys kidding me?” he added. “I mean, is this the Foreign Affairs Committee or is this like a circus? What is this?”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the State Department for comment.

In March, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had gifted leather dress shoes from his favorite brand, Florsheim, to members of his Cabinet after guessing their shoe sizes.

President Donald Trump with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff all wearing black dress shoes at Davos in January. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Observers were quick to notice that Rubio’s pair of $145 oxfords was not very snug, appearing several sizes too big for the top diplomat.

Rubio had a tough time at Wednesday’s hearing, as evidenced by a separate humiliating exchange with a Democratic congressman.

An image of Secretary of State Marco Rubio's oversized shoes was shared online after the WSJ reported how President Trump liked to guess shoe sizes and buy shoes for top officials who are too afraid not to wear them. X

Another California representative, Ted Lieu, pressed the Secretary of State on whether he had been at “more than one meeting where President Trump has fallen asleep.”

“That’s false. That’s false,” Rubio asserted. “I’ve never seen him fall asleep.”

“On the contrary, the guy doesn’t sleep, which is a big problem, because he calls me at 2 in the morning, he calls me at 5 in the morning, and you know, I like to sleep a little bit—maybe not 12 hours—but at least six... I don’t know what you’re talking about,” he continued.

Lieu, 57, had the receipts, however. He then showed Rubio and the committee “a video that shows you just lied to Congress.”

The video, from a Cabinet meeting last month, shows Trump, 79, sitting down with his eyes closed for a prolonged period while Rubio praises his war on Iran right beside him.