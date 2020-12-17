‘Little People, Big World’ Star Accuses Producer of Molesting Him
GRIM
A star of TLC’s Little People, Big World alleged Wednesday that a producer had molested him while filming the show. Jacob Roloff, the son of Matt and Amy Roloff, wrote on Instagram, “As a child, after what I realize was a long grooming process, I was molested by an executive field producer for Little People, Big World Chris Cardamone…I do not expect to provide details of this encounter at any point publicly. I do hope he is never allowed around children again…I choose to disclose it now as it remains a traumatic memory that needs to be exorcised.” Cardamone has not yet released a statement in response to the allegations. TLC said in a statement to Us Weekly that the network “was just informed about an alleged encounter that occurred years ago involving a third party connected to the production of Little People, Big World.” “We are saddened and troubled by this very serious allegation, and TLC will work cooperatively with the authorities,” the statement said.